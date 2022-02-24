The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmigal has confirmed that the Ukrainian authorities no longer control the Chernobyl isolation zone and the nuclear power plant there.

“I must note with regret that at the moment the Chernobyl isolation zone, as well as all the facilities of the Chernobyl NPP, are under the control of Russian servicemen. “There are no casualties at the moment, according to the Chernobyl isolation zone authorities,” Schmigal said.