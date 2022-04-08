The G20 member states should discuss Russia’s participation in the organization against the background of the situation around Ukraine, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a briefing.

“The international community considers that due to the Russian aggression in Ukraine, it is no longer possible to maintain relations with Russia as they were before. We agree with our G7 partners that there is no need to hold multilateral conferences or meetings of international organizations with Russia, as before. “As for the G20, I think it’s necessary to discuss Russia’s participation with Indonesia, which is chairing the organization this year, as well as with other members of the G20,” Kisida was quoted as saying by TASS.