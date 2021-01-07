The stocks of LEVI have had their price objective increased by analysts that have been working at JPMorgan Chase & Co, from a sum of $18 to $21. This was then sent out to clients and investors last Thursday. The company currently has a rating of overweight set by the brokerages that indicate a potential increase of 1.65% on the company’s annual growth rate.

The Quarterly Earnings of LEVI

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of LEVI. Guggenheim has already increased the price target on the company from a sum of $20 to a sum of $24, while giving the company a rating of buy. This was then published in a research report on the 30th of December. TheStreet has also increased the shares of the company from a rating of d to a rating of C-, which was then uploaded on a note on the 8th of October. Citigroup has also increased the price target of LEVI from $17 to $19, while giving the company a rating of buy. Zacks Investment Research has, on the other hand, decreased the rating of the company from a rating of strong buy to a rating of hold which was then sent to reports on the 9th of December.

Currently, three of the research analysts working on LEVI have given the stocks a rating of hold, while nine of them have given it a rating of buy. The average rating of the company is buy, with a price objective set at $21.20.

The shares of LEVI traded at $0.10 last Thursday. The year low of the company is $9.09, while the year high has been set at around $21.83. The market cap of the firm is $8.21 billion. The moving average of the firm over 50-days is $19.98, while the moving average over 200-days is $15.27.