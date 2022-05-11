According to Rate.am website, the minimum purchase price of a dollar in banks is 455 drams, the sale price – 465 drams. The maximum selling price of a dollar is 470 drams.

The minimum purchase price for the ruble was 5.50 drams, the sale price was 6.80. The maximum selling price of the ruble is 7.50 drams.

The euro is bought in banks for a maximum of 476 drams, sold for 492 drams. The maximum selling price of Euro is 505 drams.



