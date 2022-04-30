According to Rate.am website, the minimum purchase price of a dollar in banks is 440 drams, the sale price – 453 drams. The maximum selling price of a dollar is 457 drams.

The minimum purchase price for the ruble was 4.30 drams, the minimum sale price was 6.30. The maximum sale price per ruble is 7.44 drams.

The euro is bought in banks for a maximum of 455 drams and sold for 480 drams. The maximum sale price of Euro is 495 drams.