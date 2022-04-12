Rate.am website presented data on the exchange rate. The minimum purchase price for a dollar in Armenian banks is 465 drams, the sale price – 475 drams. The maximum selling price of a dollar is 477 drams.

The minimum purchase price for the ruble was 4.73 drams, the sale price was 5.85. The maximum sale price per ruble is 6.89 drams.

The euro is bought in banks for at least 501 drams and sold for 516 drams. The maximum sale price of Euro is 526 drams.



