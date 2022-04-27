According to Rate.am website, the minimum purchase price of a dollar in banks is 451 drams, the sale price – 461 drams. The maximum selling price of a dollar is 465 drams.

The minimum purchase price for the ruble was 4.50 drams, the sale price was 6.33. The maximum selling price of the ruble is 7.31 drams.

The euro is bought in banks for a maximum of 474 drams, sold for 492 drams. The maximum selling price of Euro is 500 drams.