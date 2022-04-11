Rate.am website presented data on the exchange rate. The minimum purchase price of a dollar in Armenian banks is 467 drams, the sale price – 477 drams. The maximum selling price of a dollar is 479 drams.

The minimum purchase price for the ruble was 4.84 drams, the sale price was 6.02. The maximum sale price of the ruble is 7.27 drams.

The euro is bought in banks for at least 504 drams and sold for 519 drams. The maximum sale price of Euro is 529 drams.