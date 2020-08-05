‘The prevention of torture’ training – Middle East Monitor

On Wednesday, a workshop was released to train jail authorities in Morocco on the “treatment of prisoners and the prevention of torture.”

According to Anadolu press reporter, the one-day workshop which is committed to “strengthening the prisons officials’ capacity as regard to the prevention of torture and the treatment of prisoners,” is arranged in cooperation with the Dutch Embassy in Rabat, Morocco.

The workshop “comes within the context of strengthening the capacity of the staff of the General Delegation for Prisons Administration in the prevention of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment in prison institutions,” stated Mohamed Saleh Tamek, General Delegate for the Department of Prisons Administration and Reintegration in Morocco.

In a speech he provided on this event, Tamek specified that this workshop is part of a job, which targets at promoting the culture of human rights in the management of jails every day and at “improving the status of prisons and humanizing them.”

Read: Activists: Israel officers offering martial arts training in Morocco

He likewise required “appreciating Morocco’s worldwide human rights responsibilities, and in specific the Convention versus Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, …