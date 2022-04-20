NEWS.am asked the office of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan to comment on the article published today in “Hraparak” daily.

“Hraparak” newspaper wrote today that the three former presidents of Armenia are going to leave politics. Does this information correspond to reality? Has the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan decided not to get involved in politics?

Office coordinator Bagrat Mikoyan answered

“President Kocharyan was informed about his next” departure “from the political arena by the Hraparak daily. The president treats those periodic trainings with humor. “