Today, President Vahagn Khachaturian received Lars Hensel, Head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s Europe և North America և International Cooperation Division, and Thomas Shrapel, Head of the South Caucasus Political Dialogue Regional Program.

Lars Hensel presented the activities of the foundation in Armenia, projects implemented with various state bodies, educational programs.

President Khachaturyan praised the foundation’s mission in our country.

The possibilities of cooperation with the Office of the President of the Republic in the direction of programs of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.