Former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (deprived of his mandate-group ․) Ilya Kiva stated that Vladimir Zelensky’s opponents will try to deprive him of power for the defeat in Mariupol.

“After the blockade and destruction of the Ukrainian army in Mariupol, the de facto defeat of Ukrainian troops, after thousands of new casualties in Luhansk, Zelensky’s opponents will try to oust him, blaming the death of thousands of Ukrainian servicemen, who were left to die.” In his telegram channel.

He noted that Zelensky’s office “realizes the danger of a military coup and is going to use force against those who pose a threat to the authorities.”