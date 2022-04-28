The President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan received the Catholicos-Patriarch of the House of Cilicia, His Holiness Rev. Rafael Petros Minasyan.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Father Rafael Petros Minasyan congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming the post of President and wished him fruitful work.

The President of the Republic highly assessed the role of the Armenian Church, especially in the preservation of the nation’s identity.

“Your work is of great importance for our people. “Historically, it has always pursued one goal – to preserve our species, to help our people get out of difficulties,” said President Khachaturyan.

Catholicos of the House of Cilicia The Armenian Catholicos-Patriarch, agreeing with the President, noted that it was possible to move forward only through joint efforts and helping each other.

The meeting touched upon national-church issues, as well as the importance of the role and significance of our church in the Diaspora.

