Home Armenia The President of the Republic of Armenia received the Ambassador of the... Armenia The President of the Republic of Armenia received the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 21, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 51,041 visits, 2022-03-20according to Google Analytics. The materials published under the heading “Business” are of advertising nature. © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia What else happens to legitimize Azerbaijani criminal acts and disregard people’s security? Arman Tatoyan’s reaction to the Ministry of Defense | Morning: Armenia Dear people, we have no right to be broken ․ Artsakh Conservative Party | Morning: Armenia “The subject you mentioned is rudely lying.” Sargis Khandanyan denies Abraham Gasparyan and regrets, “the press in Armenia is something beyond freedom” |... Recent Posts Tragedy of son’s death that haunted John Travolta and Kelly Preston Doctor on J&J vaccine: ‘You have a much higher risk of getting a blood... The serious challenges facing Armenia in 2020 had a significant impact on the activities... OXY Stocks Asked To “Hold” By Jefferies Analysts Portland mayor excoriates Trump: ‘It’s you who have created the hate’ Most Popular There is no alternative to the realization of Artsakh’s right to self-determination, the issue... The "Hayastan" և "I have honor" factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia have issued a joint statement on the Artsakh... Kylie Jenner Announces That Her 2 Baby Isn’t Named Wolf Anymore Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have given their baby kid a new name. On Monday, the beauty entrepreneur turned to Instagram to inform... Boeing 737 Crashes At 350MPH Killing All 132 Passengers On March 21, a Boeing 737 jet carrying 132 passengers crashed in China's Guangxi region early in the afternoon. While the exact number of... Horns will be tested in different administrative districts of Yerevan Horns will be tested in Davtashen, Erebuni, Nubarashen և Shengavit administrative districts from March 22 to 25. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is asked not... Matt Ryan Traded To Atlanta Falcons And Colts Reach 2 Year Contract With Mariota The Colts acquired veteran Falcons great Matt Ryan in exchange for a 2022 third-round draught selection on Monday, in yet another big-name quarterback trade. ...