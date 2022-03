Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan received US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynn Tracy. Ambassador Lynn Tracey congratulated President Khachaturian on his inauguration and wished him success. The interlocutors exchanged views on issues related to cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the United States in various fields.

If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.