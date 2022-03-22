Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Anne Luis.
The French Ambassador congratulated President Vahagn Khachaturian on assuming the post, reaffirmed France’s readiness to work with Armenia, to deepen and strengthen bilateral relations.
The current agenda of the Armenian-French relations was touched upon during the meeting. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues.
