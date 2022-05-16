Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will pay an official visit to Armenia on May 19-20, during which he will meet with RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, NA Speaker Alen Simonyan. As reported by Armenpress, this was reported by the Public Relations Department of the President of Lithuania.

It is noted that the security situation in the South Caucasus region, democratic reforms in the country, EU-Armenia cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, as well as bilateral relations between Lithuania and Armenia will be discussed during the meetings.

The President of Lithuania will also meet with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and Lithuanians living in Armenia. Gitanas Nauseda will pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Before that, the Lithuanian President will visit Azerbaijan, where he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali.