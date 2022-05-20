Home Armenia The President of Lithuania used his efforts to promote peace and stability... Armenia The President of Lithuania used his efforts to promote peace and stability in the region Morning By Thomas Delong - May 20, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The President of Lithuania used his efforts to promote peace and stability in the region Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The United States is ready to support the activation of Armenian-Azerbaijani contacts. Biden |: Morning Armenia Sisak Gabrielyan. “Personally, I divide misinformation into two parts, intentional and unintentional.” Morning Armenia Mher Grigoryan. “The Nagorno Karabakh conflict can not be resolved by force.” Morning Recent Posts China and Russia ditch dollar in move towards ‘financial alliance’ Police have uncovered a case of drug smuggling “The Prime Minister was not aware, did not understand what happened” ․ The... Trump warns that US has ‘targeted 52 Iranian sites’ Yahoo Finance Presents: Lane Rettig, Ethereum Core Developer Most Popular 6 cars collided near “Hayrenik” cinema ․ There is a victim On May 20, at 2:25 pm, the National Center for Crisis Management received a call that an accident had taken place near the "Hayrenik"... More than 14,000 teachers will be trained for certification this year The RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan had a working meeting with the representatives of the organizations implementing trainings... During the meeting with the President of Lithuania, the Catholicos of All Armenians noted... On May 20, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received in the Mother See of Holy... Reservist generals demand criminal case against police major for violence against Artsakh war veteran The Union of Karabakh War Veterans has issued a statement condemning the violent actions of Police Major Mikayel Ayvazyan against reservist colonel, Artsakh war... South Korea discusses military assistance to Ukraine with US South Korean Foreign Minister Park Geun-hye has announced that Seoul and Washington are holding consultations on the issue of supplying South Korea with weapons...