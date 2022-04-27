Bulgarian President Rumen Rad considers it wrong for his country to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

“Absolutely not to provide military assistance to Ukraine. That step will mean getting involved in the conflict. Unfortunately, we see that the calls to establish peace, to end the conflict as soon as possible are gradually fading, they are replaced by belligerent rhetoric, calls for victory. But we must understand what “victory” means. “If it means self-destruction, the dissolution of the European economy, then I do not think our countries should move in that direction,” Rad said at a briefing.

“Bulgaria must be one of the efforts to establish peace and end the conflict. “Prolonging the conflict will be destructive in many ways,” he added.