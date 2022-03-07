On March 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received benefactor, member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Institution Alek Baghdasaryan.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the implementation of various programs by the Armenian Educational Institution in the social spheres of Artsakh’s education, in particular, the projects related to the development of engineering thought in Artsakh schools, technical equipment of schools, provision of property and school construction.

The President praised the organization անձնական Alex Baghdasaryan’s personal contribution to the development of education in our country, noting that it already has a positive role in improving the educational process.

President Harutyunyan presented the Vachagan Barepasht Medal to philanthropist Alek Baghdasaryan for his support to the Artsakh Republic, while expressing hope that his active and patriotic activities will be continuous.

The Minister of Social Development and Migration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Armine Petrosyan took part in the meeting.