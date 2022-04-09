On April 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an expanded working meeting on food security issues.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that especially in the new geopolitical conditions, the issue of food security has become one of the issues of extraordinary discussion of all governments, և Artsakh can not be an exception in this respect. For that purpose, all the economic resources and uncultivated lands of the Republic must be used indiscriminately.

During the meeting, the NKR President gave relevant instructions to the heads of the responsible structures to start the process of construction of new roads as soon as possible, to provide appropriate financial and security means for the launch of various economic programs.