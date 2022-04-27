Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told the winners of the “Integration” intellectual diplomatic game about his diplomatic path

Today at the Russian Embassy in Armenia, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Kopirkin received the winners of the “Integration” interactive game of the high school students of Kapan city, Syunik region.

The game provides an opportunity for high school students to interactively engage in the process of generating ideas for the integration of Russia and Armenia in four areas: education, tourism, cultural and social projects.

The main prize for the winners Syune Mirzoyan, Ariana Azaryan, Mariam Hambardzumyan և Anahit Aleksanyan was the direction of the meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Pavlovich Kopirkin.

Thus, the long-awaited meeting took place. The members of the winning team called “Alter Ego” told the ambassador about their “New Volunteers” social project, which aims to unite schoolchildren and students in Kapan to volunteer, to inspire volunteers from Russia to work in Kapan. And in addition to “business conversations”, the girls talked in a warm atmosphere about their dreams and plans for the future.

The ambassador, in his turn, shared his personal story connected with the past diplomacy. He recalled his first student internship in Africa.

“A completely new situation, a new reality, of course, psychologically difficult,” said Sergey Kopirkin.

Working as a diplomat in Rwanda, he witnessed many important events in the continent’s history, one might say revolutionary events, particularly the Rwandan Tutsi genocide in 1994, when nearly 20 percent of the country’s population died.

“This is a great tragedy, but the diplomat must be as focused as possible in the most difficult situation, as well as be mentally prepared for the fact that his presence is temporary everywhere, even at home,” the ambassador said.

Continuing the topic of security, the coordinator of the Russian House projects in Syunik region Lyudmila Aghakhanyan spoke about the life in Kapan, the border of which is guarded by Russian border guards together with Armenian soldiers.

“We feel protected. In this case, when our house is in safe hands, our children can develop, study, work, create something new, “said Lyudmila Aghakhanyan, thanking the Russian side for strengthening security.

The head of the Rossotrudnichestvo representation in Armenia Vadim Fefilov, presenting the details of the Integration project, mentioned that it had passed a successful “test”.

“The project lived up to our expectations. In the fall, we will launch the second part of the Integration,” said Vadim Fefilov. “It will be held on a larger scale, many more participants and teams will be involved.”

In Yerevan, Elen Mikayelyan, the Russian House Youth Project Coordinator, told how the project was implemented. It was a long and difficult process, the organizers and participants were constantly in touch online, working through the exchange of ideas. Ellen led the presentation process by developing communication skills “teamwork between participants”.

“And as a result of the jury voting, the winner was the social volunteering project, the authors of which were invited to Yerevan for a two-day visit. “Apart from meeting with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and visiting the Russian House in Yerevan, an excursion program has been prepared for them, in particular, a visit to the Museum of Ancient Manuscripts – Matenadaran,” said Elen Mikayelyan.

It should be noted that in December 2021, the Rossotrudnichestvo representation in Armenia organized an “Integration” interactive game for the students of Syunik border high school, including the participants of the “Good, Russia” project. 16 students from 7th to 12th grades participated in the project, which were divided into 4 teams. All the teams did a great job of compiling materials for the presentation of their projects. Videos were shot with the participation of prominent cultural figures of Kapan, the sights of the city were shown, which can attract tourists. In the final all the works were presented to the jury members. The winner was the team that proposed a social program aimed at starting a volunteer movement in Kapan.

The project was coordinated by the staff of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Armenia, both in Yerevan and in the Syunik Region Contact Center. Three months of active work was done with each team separately, both in Kapan and from Yercan, in absentia.