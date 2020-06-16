The Premier League has proved it can be a force for good — now it must continue on that path

The hiatus has been instructive. In the early days of football’s disappearance the eyes were fixed only on horrifying coronavirus charts, overwhelmed Italian ICUs and creeping pandemic dread. To lose Norwich versus Southampton and Bournemouth against Crystal Palace in those first weeks of shutdown was not a bereavement but a national, moral necessity. It was the Premier League doing what the Premier League is least good at: shutting up, vacating the stage.

In those early weeks of bewilderment and fear, top-level football became a measuring stick for chaos. If you could shut the Premier League down, halting Big Ben for repairs was no worse than sending a watch in to be serviced. When Super Sunday vanished from our screens, the biggest beast in the entertainment industry had fallen to the enemy without a fight. England’s top tier, which has an answer for everything, found its nemesis: an opponent far more menacing than the occasional moral proddings of MPs or newspaper columnists calling it the ‘greed is good’ league.

If football could evaporate, what hopes for the theatre, opera, ballet, concerts, music festivals? This mass take-down of entertainment forms sent social media spite spraying away from football in other directions. Now though football is fortunate to be able to resume behind closed doors. Theatre and live music have no huge Sky TV deal to ease them through ghost gigs or King Lear in empty auditoriums.