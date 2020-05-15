The Premier League Big Quiz: Tim Cahill vs Jamie Carragher | Football News



















19:35



Tim Cahill vs Jamie Carragher – who wins the Premier League Big Quiz?

The Premier League Big Quiz is again – and it is an Everton particular as former Toffees midfielder Tim Cahill goes head-to-head with boyhood fan Jamie Carragher.

Carragher has already tussled with Gary Neville, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Maddison in our tough quiz however how will he fare towards Cahill?

The pair deal with questions on Everton’s glory days between 1984 and 1987 – when Carragher adopted them as a boy – in addition to brainteasers on the membership’s Premier League campaigns.

Quizmaster Martin Tyler serves up a ‘Who Am I?’ spherical, earlier than Cahill’s all-time Premier League data comes beneath the highlight.

Who triumphs this time? Watch the video above and play alongside your self…