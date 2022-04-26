As a result of other investigative and judicial actions carried out in the Armavir Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, the circumstances of the cases of bribery by the mother and tax evasion were clarified.

The investigation revealed that the 31-year-old resident of Yerevan, renting the area on Shahumyan Street in Armavir, had spread an announcement in different settlements of the region with the content “The organization provides money.” Based on the announcement, many residents of the region applied to the mentioned address with the expectation of receiving money, and they sold the household appliances bought by them from different shops on credit, to the mentioned man. The man, on behalf of his mother’s private enterprise, signed purchase and sale agreements with the residents, on the basis of which they were to be reimbursed a certain percentage of the market value of the goods, but after taking the goods they were not paid about 7 million AMD.

It turned out that the man’s mother, being registered as a for-profit entrepreneur, being responsible for organizing accounting, complying with other requirements of the tax legislation, did not fulfill her responsibilities in accordance with the law, as a result of which she was not paid a total of AMD 6,961,400. taxes.

Based on the obtained sufficient evidence, the 31-year-old man was charged with Article 213, Part 2, Clause 1 of the RA Criminal Code, and his mother was charged with Article 205, Part 1, Clause 2 of the RA Criminal Code.

The preliminary investigation is over, the criminal case with the indictment has been sent to the prosecuting prosecutor for approval, to be sent to court.