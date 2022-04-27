2000-2018 Vladimir Gasparyan, who held various positions in the state service during 2011-2018, as well as in 2011-2018. The preliminary investigation of the criminal cases investigated by the RA Anti-Corruption Committee on Arshak Hakobyan, who actually served as the latter’s head of security, revealed numerous cases of corruption by the mentioned persons. Preliminary investigation has provided sufficient evidence that the latter, as a result of abuse of office, sponsorship or other corrupt criminal activities during their tenure, acquired property in excess of the legal income of their family members, including expensive houses and vehicles of criminal origin. They have legalized them in various ways for the purpose of concealment, in particular by registering in the name of persons affiliated with them.

The preliminary investigation substantiated that in 2000-2018. during V. Gasparyan’s wife and daughter, having been appointed to positions in the RA Ministry of Defense Military Police and the RA Police at different times, did not appear in the service at all for years, did not fulfill their duties. In addition, V. Gasparyan’s wife, being appointed to a position in the RA Police, improperly performed her official duties for disrespectful reasons. V. Gasparyan, being aware of all that, abused his official powers, deliberately did not take appropriate measures prescribed by law, in the conditions of which his wife and daughter were unjustifiably paid large sums, totaling more than 45 million AMD.

It turned out in the criminal case that Vladimir Gasparyan, in 2000-2018. In addition to abusing his official powers, he also committed official fraud, wasting large amounts of money, as well as engaging in other corrupt activities of a corrupt nature. As a result, the former police chief criminally acquired property in excess of the legal income of his family members, of which he spent a total of about 700 million AMD on the renovation of his private houses in the Gegharkunik region, as well as the area of ​​a production building.

The preliminary investigation revealed that V. Gasparyan legalized (laundered) criminally received property totaling more than 2 billion drams.

Sufficient evidence was obtained during the preliminary investigation, 1994-2018. Arshak Hakobyan, who served in the police system of the RA Ministry of Defense, including Vladimir Gasparyan’s head of security in 2011-2018, both separately and V. On committing corrupt crimes in the group with Gasparyan.

In particular, it turned out that Arshak Hakobyan in 2011 He bought real estate worth 75,000,000 AMD in the town of Abovyan, Kotayk region, in the sale contract of which the imaginary value of the property was mentioned – 3,000,000 AMD. Besides, Arshak Hakobyan in 2012-2013 For 120,000,000 AMD and 204,250,000 AMD he acquired the real estate located on Amiryan և Hanrapetutyan streets և in Yerevan, realizing that their value far exceeds the legal income of his և family members, he alienated them to family members through donation and sale contracts. and close persons, thus concealing the real ownership of criminally acquired property. As a result, Arshak Hakobyan legalized property worth about 230 million AMD.

The preliminary investigation also substantiated that Arshak Hakobyan was arrested in 2017. For $ 100,855,000, he bought a Mercedes-Benz GLS 500 4matik of the same year for $ 100,000, after which, in order to conceal the true nature and criminal origin of the amount paid, he concluded the transaction in cash as a donation. In fact, he concealed and distorted the real origin of the 27 million AMD cash he had received through criminal means.

Besides, Vladimir Gasparyan, who holds the position of the Chief of Police of the Republic of Armenia, being a high-ranking official with the obligation to submit a declaration, in 2013 to avoid possible responsibility in case of declaring expensive property in his name. Arshak Hakobyan was instructed to purchase cars from “Avangard Motors” LLC, to register them in his name, in order to hide the criminal origin of the money to be paid for the purchase of the mentioned vehicles.

For that purpose, Arshak Hakobyan in 2013-2014. Purchased Mercedes-Benz G 500 and Mercedes-Benz S 500L cars from the above-mentioned company for 71,556,000 AMD և 80,200,000 AMD, respectively, and registered them in his name, hiding the amount paid for them. The criminal origin and real belonging of 151,756,000 AMD.

Besides, the preliminary investigation revealed that Arshak Hakobyan was arrested in 2017. submitted in the annual declarations of assuming the position in the same year as in 2018. In the resignation declaration submitted by him, he deliberately hid the house with a cadastral value of more than 7 million AMD, which is subject to declaration. In the 2017 annual declaration, Arshak Hakobyan deliberately hid the “did not declare” Production “Mersedes-Benz GLS 500 4matik” և 2008 production “Samand Soren 1.8” cars.

Vladimir Gasparyan was charged with committing the above-mentioned criminal acts under Article 190, Part 3, Clauses 1 and 3, Article 179, Part 3, Clause 1, Article 34-179 of the RA Criminal Code. Part 3, point 1, Article 314, part 1, Article 315, part 1, Article 308, part 2 (2 episodes) of the RA Criminal Code.

Arshak Hakobyan was charged with Article 190, Part 3, Clauses 1 and 3 of the RA Criminal Code, Article 190, Part 3, Clause 1, Article 314.3, Part 2 (two episodes) :

During the preliminary investigation, the criminal cases against Vladimir Gasparyan and Arshak Hakobyan were joined in one proceeding. The body conducting the proceedings, considering that the evidence obtained in the case was sufficient to send the case of Vladimir Gasparyan և to make an indictment against Arshak Hakobyan դատ to the court, has completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against the mentioned persons. right: