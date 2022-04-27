The pregnant woman who was hit and died was the daughter of famous doctors Morning

According to Aravot.am, the parents of 29-year-old pregnant Sona Mnatsakanyan, who died in a car accident at the intersection of Paronyan and Leo streets yesterday, are well-known doctors. Father – traumatologist, mother – pediatrician.

“Now I am in mourning, I do not want to speak, but I do not want this case to be politicized, I will try to make sure that it is not politicized. Let all that remain in the future, “the father of the dead woman told Aravot.am.

He also said that he would find out the circumstances of the incident later, how the incident took place.

He also said that the relatives of the major who ran over his daughter had already visited them and expressed their condolences.

Arpine SIMONYAN