Workday is one of the most popular and useful enterprise software platforms out there. With a suite of highly productive software tools, Workday helps organizations streamline operations, improve outcomes, and achieve returns. All of these are important pieces of building a successful business.

In 2018, Workday made a $1.5 billion acquisition of soon-to-be-public company Adaptive Insights. The company was one of the best out there in cloud-based planning tools, which fit right into the existing Workday platform. Instead of going public, Adaptive Insights become part of Workday, and is now referred to as Workday Adaptive Planning. At the time of the deal, Adaptive Insight’s CEO said the move made sense because the companies and platforms were so compatible. This is exactly what you want when building a suite of work efficiency tools.

Today, Workday Adaptive Planning, otherwise known as Adaptive Insights, is continuing to provide value for thousands of enterprises over the world. Let’s look more closely at the power of Adaptive Insights.

What Is Adaptive Insights and Adaptive Planning?

When thinking about Workday Adaptive Insights or Adaptive Planning, there’s one word that can describe the offering better than any other: agility. Being agile allows businesses to react to changes faster. This is important for a variety of reasons.

A study from McKinsey found that the age and tenure of the biggest publicly traded companies is decreasing—and dramatically. In 2000, the average age of the top-10 S&P 500 companies was 85 years. By 2018 it had decreased to 33 years. They went onto predict the average tenure of an S&P 500 company would go down to 12 years by 2027.

While there are many factors at play here, one in particular stands out as particularly important: the proliferation of technology and unentrenched startups is massively disrupting legacy players. The ability to focus on innovation and speed versus meeting shareholder demands and over-analyzing risk is giving many smaller, more nimble companies a leg up on the competition.

Whether it’s futile or not, legacy enterprises aren’t going down without a fight. Organizations that want to survive into the unknown future of growing technological disruption need to embrace change. Workday Adaptive Planning helps with this by allowing firms to bring the sort of planning resources normally dedicated to finances and accounting to the rest of the business. Now, workforce, sales, and operational planning can all realize greater efficiencies, which can allow for more flexibility and innovation.

By deploying Workday Adaptive Planning, employees can focus more on the content of their jobs as opposed to dealing with structural and logistical headaches. This can lead to compounding gains over time, as internal teams will be able to perform at a much higher level than those of competitors.

How Can Adaptive Planning Benefit Enterprises Today?

It makes sense that adopting tools for streamlining operations will benefit organizations. But there are some specific areas where Workday Adaptive Planning can really shine. These are a few things to consider when looking at how Adaptive Planning can improve operations and make organizations more agile:

High-quality analytics – Great applications today will have an analytics framework built around them. This is the case with Workday Adaptive Planning, which offers a highly flexible and scalable analytics platform, complete with modeling and reporting capabilities.

Prepare for different outcomes – As you know, Adaptive Planning is all about making organizations and teams more agile. This can be accomplished thanks to Workday Adaptive Planning’s ability to test various inputs and outputs, and then easily see how they will affect operations.

Think about finding a Workday partner – If you’re adopting Workday Adaptive Planning, you’re likely interested in the rest of their suite as well. Finding the right certified Workday partner can help enterprises deploy more effectively, which will lead to better long-term results and faster realization of goals and return.

There’s no business that can’t benefit from being more agile. With Workday Adaptive Planning, it’s possible for enterprises to supercharge their operations.