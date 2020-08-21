‘The Postman’ star Kevin Costner reacts to Trump’s USPS controversy: ‘Criminal’

On “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, the talk program host did a spoof trailer of a re-release of “The Postman.”

“In its day, a critical and box office disaster. But today, chillingly accurate,” a storyteller stated in the satire. “Looks like somebody owes Kevin Costner an apology.”

Costner responded to the satire and provided his viewpoint on Trump’s war with the USPS.

“Listen, a movie is what it is when it comes out. It has a chance to be revisited, and I was always kind of proud of it,” he informed The Daily Beast on Thursday.

He continued: “I believed that I had actually slipped up not beginning the film with, ‘Once upon a time…’ due to the fact that it’s sort of like a fairy tale. ‘Once upon a time, when things got really rotten, the only thing that could stand the test of time was the post office. The only thing people could count on.’ I didn’t state that, and I need to have. Because it resembles a fairy tale you ‘d check out to your kids during the night. That’s how I did the film.

“It’s terrible. It’s terrible,” the star stated of Trump’s horning in the postal service. “Nothing is surreal. Everything is extremely …