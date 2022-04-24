Ermenihaber.am – Sezgin Tanrքkulu, a member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the main opposition political force in Turkey, took to Twitter to comment on the Armenian Genocide.

The Turkish MP wrote in particular: “107 years ago, on April 24, 1915, hundreds of Armenian intellectuals were arrested in Istanbul, driven to Chanker, Ayash, Ankara and forcibly disappeared. “True justice cannot be established without confronting this story, which is the beginning of evil.”

The Turkish politician shared two photos attached to the post ․ In the first, the intellectuals are the victims of the Armenian Genocide, in the second, the forget-me-not chosen as the official symbol for the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

This post by a Turkish opposition MP received a negative response from Turkish Twitter users.