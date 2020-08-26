The post-COVID office will be very different

Good early morning.

Has the pandemic eliminated the office? No, state Diane Hoskins and Andy Cohen, co-CEOs of Gensler, the world’s biggest architecture company. But while the office might not be dead, it is going to be very different in the post-COVID future.

The company’s research study reveals just 14% of employees wish to stay at home full-time. “A majority are saying they want back. They have roommates, they have parents, they have dogs,” statesCohen But the workplaces they go back to will be more of “a hybrid kind of work environment, with some people at home, but many at the office. And it will be all about collaboration and innovation.”

“What’s the big AHA?“ asks Hoskins. “It’s that the ultimate value of the workplace is people. Why do people want to be there? At the end of the day we are there because of the other people that are there…Think of the workplace as a clubhouse.”

Interestingly, Cohen and Hoskins do not visualize a substantial drop in need for general office square video. While workplaces might have less individuals in them, those individuals will require more space– a desire for “de-densification” that began even prior to the pandemic, however has actually plainly been sped up by it.

“If you do the math, it is about 94% of what they do today,” statesHoskins But “we require to create the area a little …

