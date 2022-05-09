Regular exercise (especially aerobics) – brisk walking, jogging, cycling – reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, helps regulate blood pressure. Hypertension can cause a number of diseases, especially cardiovascular problems.

Physical activity helps regulate blood sugar levels, improves glucose uptake. Insufficient physical activity is considered to be one of the factors in the development of type 2 diabetes.

Adequate physical activity:

• Strengthens the muscular system. The role of muscles in human life is vital. They help with mobility, posture and body heat exchange. Muscles tend to weaken with age, which can lead to sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass).

• Helps to lift the mood, overcome depression.

• Reduces the risk of colon, lung and breast cancer.

Insufficient physical activity can lead to obesity, extra pounds, while the combination of proper diet and adequate physical activity helps to regulate weight and maintain good health.

According to the World Health Organization:

You should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise (or at least 75 minutes of high-intensity) during the week.

Non-aerobic exercise should be done at least 2 days a week.

In order to make physical activity possible in a modern busy daily life, it is useful to replace the elevator with stairs, to take regular breaks from work with simple exercises, to set a minimum activity of 10,000 steps per day.

