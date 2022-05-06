Within the framework of the reforms of the judicial system of the Republic of Armenia, on December 14, 2021, the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia submitted for public discussion the draft laws on making changes in the Constitutional Code of the Republic of Armenia and the Constitutional Law. Deliberate violation of the fundamental human right registered by the European Court of Human Rights, moreover, it was intended to give retroactive effect to the Draft.

2022 On March 21, the Venice Commission issued an advisory opinion, in which it registered a number of problems. Although the draft was amended after that, it should be noted that not all the observations of the Venice Commission were taken into account. The Venice Commission, in particular, expressed a negative opinion on giving feedback to the draft, noting that it could cause challenges for Armenia in the ECHR.

From the point of view of ensuring the public interest, the retroactive effect of the law deteriorating the legal status of a person may apply to administrative and civil proceedings, but the RA Constitution provides for a general requirement to prohibit retroactivity.

The issue of giving retroactive force to the law should be considered within the framework of the amendments to the Constitution, envisaging it as an exception in the public interest, based on best practice, pursuing a strictly legitimate goal.

It should be noted that the Venice Commission stressed that there is no threshold for “gradual sanctions” in the drafts. However, the revised draft also does not set certainty և predictability criteria ․ The severity of the punishment is not determined by the severity of the consequences of the violation. It is also planned to study the ECHR judgments against the Republic of Armenia, but the deadlines for studying the BDK are not defined.

The HAAV position on the other issues is fully available with suggestions HERE:

The position was submitted to the RA Ministry of Justice.

Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office