The population of the Russian Federation as of October 1, 2021, according to the preliminary results of the census, was 147 million people. The final results will be announced in May, said the head of “Rosstat” Pavel Malkov.

The All-Russian Census was conducted from October 15, 2021 to November 14, 2021, it was originally planned to be conducted in 2020.

“Today it is already possible to publish the preliminary results of the census, the total population reaches approximately 147 million. There is still a need for some small clarifications, we are already finishing the data processing, but the deviation from the mentioned number will be within 0.3%. In other words, now we can say that as of October 1, 2021, 147 million people permanently live in our country, “Ria Novosti quoted Malkov as saying.