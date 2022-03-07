If we take into account that the representatives of different countries will express their views on the Russian-Ukrainian issue and the geopolitical developments on it at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, the position of the Armenian delegation is not so clear, as the Armenian authorities persistently avoid expressing the same Russian-Ukrainian views. political technologist Vigen Hakobyan told Aysor.am about the developments.

“In particular, the chairman of the NA Foreign Relations Committee Eduard Aghajanyan said today during the briefing, when a question was asked about the topic, that there is no comment. This is the case when not commenting is not a diplomatic trick or approach, but they really do not know what to say, because they are neither informed nor oriented.

In this case, going to Antalya, which, by the way, is not a very high forum with its status, I find it difficult to say what it will give. The Armenian delegation is leaving for Turkey at least to talk about global and regional problems. I think the main purpose of the visit is to be in Turkey.

The new partners of the Armenian authorities today, the Turks, have invited, և The Armenian authorities simply can not reject them. “On the one hand, they can not, on the other hand, they do not want to, because the political course of the current Armenian authorities is to get closer to Turkey at any cost,” said Vigen Hakobyan, emphasizing that by participating in the Antalya forum to express the neighborly attitude towards the Turkish leadership.

The political technologist stressed that it is not serious to talk about Armenia’s positions on regional and global processes, because at least they are not made public inside the country.

“If the authorities are asked about these issues, then, for example, the Prime Minister of the country prefers to make a riot in the National Assembly in the true sense of the word, only to get an opportunity to avoid the issue, to defeat any event where some forces may demand a specific position.” , – mentioned our interlocutor.

It should be reminded that according to RA Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.