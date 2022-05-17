In Armenia, the police operate not by law, but by instruction, it is so by law. I do not mean the law “On Police”, which is a piece of paper, you can just go to the toilet, but in fact the police is a structure attached to the Prime Minister, it operates on his instructions, human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan told Aysor.am, referring to the protesters. actions taken by the police against.

“The Prime Minister has been instructing the police to carry out illegal actions since 2018 ․ For example, laying people on the asphalt, ական The Investigative Committee, the NSS, the Prosecutor’s Office և The Anti-Corruption Committee, which were supposed to initiate cases related to these illegal actions, also act on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

The police are confident that there will be no consequences of the protesters, and the police officers will not only be punished, but they will even be encouraged, both award and the position of the position, “said the human rights activist.

According to Avetik Ishkhanyan, this is today’s reality, և Today’s actions of the police testify that Nikol Pashinyan gave a clear instruction to the Chief of Police to take the most violent actions.

“The policemen who broke people’s hands today and detained hundreds of people know that all this will be encouraged, they will not be held accountable. That incentive is the huge sums given at the expense of our taxes, as a result of which the state debt of the Republic of Armenia increases by billions every year, the Armenian people fall into huge debts.

While the government, with their families, enjoys life at the expense of the state budget, the law enforcement agencies, together with the police, are paid generously. Fighting against all this legally is a meaningless occupation. “We must fight back politically, without giving up,” said the human rights activist.