Information security expert Samvel Martirosyan writes.

“The police car hit a pregnant woman. Two hours ago, I found myself next to the police cars at the moment when a government cortege was passing. I can say one thing. The police gave the impression of being inadequate, savage and mentally ill. I do not know, it is a consequence of the paranoia of the leadership or the lack of upbringing and trainings. But there will be many cases in this style if nothing changes. “