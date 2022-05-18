"The policeman hugs a citizen who does not obey his legal demand and removes him from the road" ․ CP deputy |: Morning

“I myself consider the actions of the police during the political actions of disobedience lawful, tolerant and professional,” Armen Khachatryan, a member of the CP faction and a former police officer, stated at today’s sitting of the NA Committee on Defense and Security.

“Tolerant, because no special measures have been taken. Even special protective measures were not used, such as a helmet. “I would advise those who claim that disproportionate force is used to compare it with the style of holding such events in other countries,” he added.

According to Armen Khachatryan ․ “You will not see in any developed country that shields, helmets, rubber truncheons are not used during such mass events, and we are witnessing the police hugging a citizen who does not obey his legal demand and taking them off the road. “When the rights of others are violated, the police must ensure the right of people to free movement.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN