Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, chairman of the “Homeland” party, leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, is sure that the police will not be able to stop their struggle.

The opposition figure invites everyone to France Square at 19:00.

Vanetsyan said that today not only roads in Yerevan, but also in a number of regions were closed. At this moment, roads are closed in Vanadzor, Vayk, Sjan and several cities.

“The police are trying to stop our struggle, to use brute force, but they will not succeed, we are strong and we will definitely succeed,” he stated during a live broadcast.

The former director of the NSS called not to be provoked.

“Before believing any information provided by the government, please analyze and reason, can it be true?” “They are so scared that they have started to rejoice with false news, they write, they like and rejoice with their fakes,” said the chairman of the “Homeland” party.

He said that at 19:00 they will talk about important things. They will present their future plans.



