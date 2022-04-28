In recent days, as a result of monitoring rallies in the city of Yerevan, in the regions, and other mass events, the police have registered violations of public order.
The police will consistently and decisively continue to carry out their legislative tasks in ensuring human security, maintaining public order, ensuring road safety, as well as preventing and preventing violations.
Therefore, we urge the participants, organizers, to refrain from actions aimed at disrupting public order and other violations, to respect the rights and legitimate interests of others, and to obey the lawful demands of law enforcement officers.
Each case of violation will be subject to a detailed investigation, and the guilty persons will be held accountable in accordance with the law.
RA Police
