The situation in Yerevan was tense a while ago. The police did not allow the citizens, the representatives of the RPA youth, to cross the sidewalk and approach the office to hold a protest near the central office of the “Civil Contract” party.

Before the start of the action, a large number of police forces were already concentrated in the area, the police officers were obstructing the movement of the citizens, they were not allowing to carry out the peaceful operation.

There was a commotion, a tense situation was created, the police, using force, detained several participants of the action, who were trying to break the chain and approach the CPC office.

The police, as a justification for their actions, stated that they provide civil order and security.

Tigran Abrahamyan, a deputy of the NA “I have honor” faction, arrived at the place of the protest action to find out the reasons for using disproportionate force. The police started arguing with the deputy, claiming that they ensure public order, “whoever goes beyond the law can use force.”

A group of citizens and protesters are now heading to the Central Police Department to find out how the detainees are being treated and how they are doing.