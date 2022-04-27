Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, chairman of the “Homeland” party, leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, visited the activists brought to the Police Center.

According to Vanetsyan, disproportionate force was used against the detained activists.

“They think that this way they will break our will, frighten us or with that they will restrain the flow of people who have to go out to the street, which is already on the street,” Vanetsyan stated during the live broadcast.

He called on everyone to gather in Freedom Square today, at 18:30, and the awareness march will start at 19:00.

“Our process will not be stopped,” said the former director of the NSS.

Details in the video.



