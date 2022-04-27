An hour ago, eight members of the “Youth Voice” civil initiative were detained by the police during peaceful operations in the streets of Yerevan. The boys are in the Erebuni police department. The incident took place when after leaving the Brusov Linguistic University, the protesters sat in the street and chanted “Artsakh”. The boys were taken to the scene by the police.

“There was no substantiation, there was no reason. They did not even say why they were bringing him. Most of them were minors. They also wanted to take the girls, but after getting in the car, they lowered them. “Maybe they have an order to take only the boys so that we can break up and disperse to the houses, but as you can see, we are convinced that our choice is right,” said one of the members of the initiative live.

The girl stressed that their supporters are not afraid, and the lawyer group deals with the issues of the detainees. It should be reminded that the young people call on the students to stand up and state that they do not agree with the government’s approach of leaving Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.

Luiza SUKIASYAN