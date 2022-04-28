“I appealed to the police today and said, ‘Do not become a rejected class in your country, do not do anything for which your children will spit in your face later,'” former MP Naira Zohrabyan told Aysor.am, referring to the protesters. police actions against.

“Nikol Pashinyan has a pillar today. to provoke a civil conflict between his supporters “citizens who came out to save Artsakh and Armenia”. But we must not allow it at any cost, because shedding blood is nothing for him, and for us, one drop of blood of every Armenian is sacred.

“Nikol Pashinyan still has a political toolkit; he can provoke civil clashes; he can start inhuman repressions by the police,” said Naira Zohrabyan.

According to the former MP, the police, however, still have the opportunity to stand by the people, otherwise their next stop will be in court, next to Nikol Pashinyan, as supporters of the government that handed over the homeland.

It should be reminded that in recent days the police have been using force against the protesters, arresting the citizens carrying out a protest action.

Earlier, in a conversation with us, a number of human rights activists described the police as a tool in the hands of the government, and their actions against the protesters were illegal.