During the service in the capital from May 2 to 9, the police of the Yerevan Patrol Regiment discovered 1526 violations of traffic rules.

118 people were found driving while intoxicated, 145 people without a driver’s license.

37 vehicles were used without registration plates, 7 with expired temporary license plates, 7 with non-standard license plates, 8 with illegible license plates, 3 without license plates, 2 with closed license plates, 1- 134 with replaced license plates, 134 without CMTPL contract, 194 without technical inspection.