Dear police officers of the Republic of Armenia, dear police veterans,

Congratulations to all of you on your professional holiday.

The police of any country is the mirror of that country, and when you look at it you see how the law works, how the state treats its citizens, how the fundamental rights of citizens are protected, how the principle of inevitability of punishment works for violators of the law.

I must note with regret that in our case that mirror has not always shown what was enshrined in our constitution և laws, or is dictated by universal values. It has not always been the case that the policeman is the embodiment of virtue, the image of a hero for our children.

Fortunately, the political transformation of the country that started in 2018 included the police system, and the reforms carried out in that sphere are a vivid proof of that. Today, on the professional day of the police, the patrol service is launched in Shirak և Lori marzes, which contains good advice. The police turned their faces towards their citizen.

Thus, the police reforms are in full swing today, but of course they are still far from being completed, as in many other spheres. Of course, the reforms will not be limited to the modernization of foreign service departments; the government is also making efforts to improve all other areas.

I bow to their official duties առաջ to the policemen who died defending the borders of the homeland. Glory և vivid memory.

Arsen TOROSYAN

Deputy of the National Assembly

Civil contract faction