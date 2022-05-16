The press secretary of the “Homeland” party Sos Hakobyan wrote on his Facebook page. “Today, the participants of the rally are apparently brought without any legal grounds, with the aim of stealing the cars left without drivers.

The police intervened in the car race that started from the specific airport, trying to prevent its normal course.

We reached an agreement with the police to accompany the rally and hold it peacefully.

Suddenly, police stormed the Victory Bridge, using disproportionate brute force.

Many of our boys were brought in so that they could justify taking the cars to the penalty area.

As Babken Harutyunyan responded, the words of the police և the agreement actually have 0 value.

Nikol Pashinyan plunges the country into a whirlpool of lawlessness and chaos. The entire responsibility for all this will fall on the shoulders of the political group, their leader.

We will continue our peaceful acts of disobedience with greater vigor and determination.