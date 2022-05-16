Homeland Party Board Member Arsen Babayan wrote ․

“Hundreds of citizens were carrying out peaceful disobedience in Yerevan this morning, as a result of which all the entrances to Yerevan were completely blocked.

The rally was chosen as a peaceful gathering. The police applied an unprecedented illegality. He took the drivers out of the cars and arrested them illegally, after which the cars were left on the street.

The drivers did not commit any offense for which they could be arrested.

With such illegality, the police have, in fact, restricted the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful assembly by prohibiting the free choice of the right to hold a rally. In other words, the police did not enforce the law, but by political action obstructed the content of the peaceful assembly.

I call the attention of international organizations.

Do not disturb the Human Rights Defender, he went to a hairdressing salon. “