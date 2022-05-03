About 30 members of the “Homeland” party have been detained, party council member Arsen Babayan reports.

“The police illegally arrested about 30 members of the” Homeland “party by using disproportionate force, grossly violating the constitutional right of people to peaceful assembly.

“Among them are Khachik Galstyan, Sos Hakobyan, Babken Harutyunyan, Vardan Minasyan, Azat Zakaryan,” Babayan said.