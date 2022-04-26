Sos Hakobyan, the spokesman of the “Homeland” party, published footage of one of the activists being beaten by the employees of a special police subdivision, and then using disproportionate, illegal brute force.

He informed that a report on the crime will be submitted to the Police.

“The guys are stronger than they were in the morning.

There will be no going back.

“The citizen of Armenia will decide,” the spokesman of the “Homeland” party stated.



